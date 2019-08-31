Dragons Notes for Saturday

August 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Saturday, August 31, 2019 l Game # 68 (138)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:09 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (26-41, 47-89) at Dayton Dragons (29-38, 57-80)

RH Sandel De La Cruz (3-4, 3.81) vs. RH Jordan Johnson (0-1, 54.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a three-game series. This is the final series of the 2019 season.

2019 Season Series : Dragons 6, Whitecaps 4 (at Dayton: Dragons 2, Whitecaps 1).

Last Game : Friday: Dayton 4, Great Lakes 3. Dragons starting pitcher Randy Wynne notched 12 strikeouts over 7.2 innings, most by a Dayton pitcher since Franderlin Romero in 2016. Wynne did not walk a batter and earned the win in his first start and third appearance with the Dragons. Reliever Jerry D'Andrea struck out all four batters he faced for the save. Michael Siani had three hits including a two-run double for the Dragons. Cameron Warren and Juan Martinez also had three hits. The Dragons won two-of-three in the series in Midland. It was their fourth road series win of the year and their first since July 17-19 at Quad Cities (two-of-three).

Individual Notes

Michael Siani leads the Midwest League in stolen bases with 42. Two players in Dragons history have led the league in steals. They are Billy Hamilton (2011) and Jose Siri (2017). Siani over his last 13 games is batting .358 with one home run. Miguel Hernandez over his last 14 games is batting .375 with one home run, six doubles and a triple. He is batting .321 in August (26 G). Morgan Lofstrom over his last 15 games is batting .340 with one home run. He is batting .333 in August (17 G). Juan Martinez over his last 14 games is batting .327 with two home runs. Cameron Warren is batting .340 over his last 11 games and has hit safely in four straight games. Adrian Rodriguez in the month of August has posted an ERA of 1.48 in six games (five starts) (30.1 IP, 5 ER). His ERA ranks second in the MWL and first in the Reds organization for the month among qualified pitchers. Connor Curlis in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.05 in five games (four starts) (26.1 IP, 6 ER). Clate Schmidt in the month of August has posted an ERA of 2.08 in eight games (three starts) (26 IP, 6 ER). Matt Pidich over his last 30 games: 1.40 ERA, 51.1 IP, 30 H, 16 R, 8 ER, 14 BB, 57 SO. Eddy Demurias over his last seven games: 1.54 ERA, 11.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 8 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Sunday, Sept. 1 (2:09 p.m.): West Michigan RH Robbie Welhaf (4-7, 2.88) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (6-3, 4.00)

Monday, Sept. 2 (2:00 p.m.): West Michigan LH Robert Klinchock (0-1, 4.50) at Dayton RH Clate Schmidt (2-1, 2.41)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.