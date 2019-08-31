Beloit Loses Close Game 3-1

August 31, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





BELOIT, WI - In a tight, low hitting affair, the Beloit Snappers fell to the Cedar Rapids Kernels by a final score of 3-1 tonight on Fan Appreciation Night. Beloit got out to the early 1-0 lead, but 3 unanswered runs from the Kernels ended up being the deciding factor.

Beloit would get the first and their only run in the first inning. After Beloit got the first two runners on courtesy of free passes, the Snappers would get a single from Anthony Churlin to plate Joseph Pena and push the Snappers out to the 1-0 lead.

Then, Cedar Rapids would get a run each in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings to plate 3 runs and take the 3-1 victory.

For Beloit on the mound, Angello Infante got the start and threw 6 solid innings giving up just 2 runs, but only 1 was earned. Infante left the game trailing and will get tabbed with the tough loss, but not after punching out 7 and giving up just 5 hits.

Beloit will next be in action tomorrow when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in game two of this 3- game set. This is the final series of the year and kids get to run the bases after the game, so we hope to see you at Pohlman Field for a 2:00 first pitch.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.