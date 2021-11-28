Thunder Wins High-Scoring Contest over Rapid City

November 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Peter Crinella of the Wichita Thunder reacts after a goal as teammate Jay Dickman approaches

(Wichita Thunder) Peter Crinella of the Wichita Thunder reacts after a goal as teammate Jay Dickman approaches(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita and Rapid City played a high-scoring affair on Saturday night with the Thunder holding off the Rush, 6-4, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Logan Fredericks recorded his first ECHL goal that ended up being the game-winner and Brayden Watts tucked in an empty-netter to seal the game with 19 second remaining.

Wichita hopped out to a two-goal lead in the first period. Matteo Gennaro gave the Thunder a 1-0 advantage at 4:45 on the power play. He made a terrific move along the goal line and beat David Tendeck for his seventh of the year. At 9:44, Jay Dickman made it 2-0 when he found a rebound off a shot from Carter Johnson that hit the cross bar and Dickman banged it home for his fifth of the year. Rapid City cut the lead to 2-1 when Max Coatta put home a rebound at 13:04 on the power play.

In the second, Logan Nelson tied the game as he tipped in a shot from the blue line from Derek Perl at 4:08 and evened things at two. Alec Butcher gave Rapid City their first lead at 11:34 with his fifth of the year. Dean Stewart tied the game with his third of the season. He blasted one-timer from the right circle on the power play at 18:18.

Peter Crinella gave the Thunder the lead for good at 5:03 of the third as he found a rebound near the crease with assists to Dickman and Peters. At 9:30, Fredericks made it 5-3 when he put home a pass from Brady Fleurent. The Rush answered quickly as Stephen Baylis scored just 20 seconds later to cut the lead to 5-4.

Rapid City pulled David Tendeck and had an offensive zone faceoff with just under a minute left. Watts won a race for a loose puck after it was cleared from the Thunder end and he swept it into the empty goal for his fourth of the year to make it 6-4.

Evan Buitenhuis has wins in six of his last seven starts. His only blemish was an overtime loss this past Wednesday night against the Rush. He also started his 14th consecutive game for the Thunder.

Dickman, Watts, Gennaro and Crinella each had a goal and an assist. Tim Soderlund had two helpers. Dickman extended his point-streak to seven games. Gennaro and Stewart have goals in back-to-back contests.

Wichita finishes the holiday weekend with an afternoon tilt on Sunday at 4:05 against Rapid City. Sunday is Machinists Union Local Lodge 839 Night.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.