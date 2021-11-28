Solar Bears Home Win Streak Ends at Six

November 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Joe Garreffa scored for the second straight game, but the Orlando Solar Bears (9-6-1-0) conceded two shorthanded goals to the Norfolk Admirals (8-6-0-1) en route to a 6-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

With the loss, Orlando's franchise-best run of six consecutive wins on home ice to start the season comes to an end (Oct. 23-Nov. 27).

The Solar Bears fell behind 1-0 when Anthony Gagnon opened the scoring during Orlando's first power play, and while Garreffa scored on the same man advantage sequence to tie the game, Noah Corson's power-play goal at 14:33 of the first period put the visitors ahead for good. The Admirals added a pair of goals in each subsequent period to take the game.

1st Period

NOR Goal: Anthony Gagnon (3) [SH] at 2:18. Assisted by Karl El-Mir.

ORL Goal: Joe Garreffa (3) [PP] at 3:18. Assisted by Cole Moberg and Jackson Keane.

NOR Goal: Noah Corson (5) [PP] at 14:33. Assisted by Daniel Brickley.

SHOTS: ORL 21, NOR 11

2nd Period

NOR Goal: Cody Milan (3) [SH] at 7:23. Assisted by Noah Corson.

NOR Goal: Anthony Collins (1) at 15:01.

SHOTS: ORL 11, NOR 11

3rd Period

NOR Goal: Blake Murray (2) at 8:46. Assisted by Chase Lang and Carter Robertson.

NOR Goal: Nick Schaus (2) [PP] at 14:36. Assisted by Chase Lang and Blake Murray.

SHOTS: ORL 13, NOR 6

Goaltending

ORL: Zach Émond, 22-for-28

NOR: Dylan Wells, 44-for-45

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears are 2-2-1-0 against Norfolk this season.

Orlando established a new season-high with 21 shots on goal in the first period; the Solar Bears' 45 shots are also a new season-high.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their four-game homestand with the Norfolk Admirals on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.