Solar Bears Home Win Streak Ends at Six
November 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Joe Garreffa scored for the second straight game, but the Orlando Solar Bears (9-6-1-0) conceded two shorthanded goals to the Norfolk Admirals (8-6-0-1) en route to a 6-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
With the loss, Orlando's franchise-best run of six consecutive wins on home ice to start the season comes to an end (Oct. 23-Nov. 27).
The Solar Bears fell behind 1-0 when Anthony Gagnon opened the scoring during Orlando's first power play, and while Garreffa scored on the same man advantage sequence to tie the game, Noah Corson's power-play goal at 14:33 of the first period put the visitors ahead for good. The Admirals added a pair of goals in each subsequent period to take the game.
1st Period
NOR Goal: Anthony Gagnon (3) [SH] at 2:18. Assisted by Karl El-Mir.
ORL Goal: Joe Garreffa (3) [PP] at 3:18. Assisted by Cole Moberg and Jackson Keane.
NOR Goal: Noah Corson (5) [PP] at 14:33. Assisted by Daniel Brickley.
SHOTS: ORL 21, NOR 11
2nd Period
NOR Goal: Cody Milan (3) [SH] at 7:23. Assisted by Noah Corson.
NOR Goal: Anthony Collins (1) at 15:01.
SHOTS: ORL 11, NOR 11
3rd Period
NOR Goal: Blake Murray (2) at 8:46. Assisted by Chase Lang and Carter Robertson.
NOR Goal: Nick Schaus (2) [PP] at 14:36. Assisted by Chase Lang and Blake Murray.
SHOTS: ORL 13, NOR 6
Goaltending
ORL: Zach Émond, 22-for-28
NOR: Dylan Wells, 44-for-45
NOTABLES:
The Solar Bears are 2-2-1-0 against Norfolk this season.
Orlando established a new season-high with 21 shots on goal in the first period; the Solar Bears' 45 shots are also a new season-high.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their four-game homestand with the Norfolk Admirals on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
