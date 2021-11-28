Admirals Dominate Solar Bears with 6-1 Drubbing

ORLANDO, FL - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Orlando Solar Bears in dominating fashion on Sunday afternoon, winning 6-1.

Noah Corson started the afternoon for the Admirals with a tripping penalty just two minutes into the game, giving Orlando a power-play. Coming into today's game, the Solar Bears were second in the league on the man advantage, scoring at a 32% rate.

Just 16 seconds into the penalty kill, Anthony Gagnon would receive a pass from Karl El-Mir and score the first goal of the game for Norfolk. This was the second short-handed goal for the Admirals so far this season.

Exactly a minute later, Solar Bears forward Joe Garreffa would score a power-play goal for Orlando, tying up the game at one a-piece. The goal marked Garreffa's third goal in the last two games.

With just over five minutes left in the period, Corson would retake the lead for the Admirals on a power-play goal to enter into the first intermission leading 2-1.

A Chase Lang cross-checking penalty with 13:29 remaining in the second period would set up another penalty kill for Norfolk. Shorthanded yet again, the Admirals would find the back of the net on a shot from Cody Milan to take a 3-1 lead. Milan has scored in both of his games since returning from injury.

Veteran forward Anthony Collins would record his first goal of the season with five minutes remaining in the second period.

Leading 4-1 going into the final period, Norfolk would add two more goals to their lead before the game was over. Lang helped facilitate the offense in the third period, setting up goals for Blake Murray and Nick Schaus.

Goaltender Dylan Wells, starting in his first game since November 12th, recorded 44 saves on 45 shots. In his previous 5 appearances this season, he had conceded at least 3 goals in each game.

It was an all-around dominant performance for the Admirals as all but five players recorded a point and only two guys were even on the ice.

This was a much-needed win for the Admirals, snapping their four-game losing streak and keeping them above .500 on the season. This was the largest margin of victory for the Admirals since January 19th, 2019 when they defeated the Jacksonville Icemen at home, 6-1.

The Admirals are back in action on Monday, November 29th when they complete their four-game series with the Solar Bears, before returning home for nine consecutive home games in the month of December.

