Grizzlies Gameday: Bradley and Burzan Returns to Club

Utah Grizzlies (10-5, 20 points, .667 Win %) at Tulsa Oilers (6-5-0-1, 13 points, .542 Win %)

Sunday, November 28, 2021. BOK Center. 3:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

Tulsa, Oklahoma - It's the 2nd and final game of the weekend set at BOK Center. Utah has won 3 in a row. Brandon Cutler has a point in all 8 November games he's played in.

Last Night: Simeone Shines in Grizzlies 3-1 Victory

Christian Simeone scored his first professional goal 10:25 into the second period to break a scoreless tie. Simeone got his first pro assist 18:04 into the second period on Brian Bowen's 5th goal of the season. Brandon Cutler added a late empty net goal in the win for Utah. Peyton Jones was solid in net as he saved 29 of 30. Utah outshot Tulsa 36 to 30. Tulsa goaltender Daniel Mannella saved 33 of 35

Trey Bradley and Luka Burzan Reassigned to Utah

Captain Trey Bradley returns to Utah after appearing in 5 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, where he had 3 assists. Bradley leads Utah with 10 assists on the season in only 8 games. Bradley is a +7 for the Grizz this season. Last year he led Utah with 37 assists and was 2nd on the club with 47 points.

Luka Burzan has played in 8 games with the Eagles (AHL) and 4 games with Utah, where he has 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists). Burzan has appeared in 22 game with the Colorado Eagles over the last 2 season. Burzan had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah in the October 31st 5-4 OT win at Allen. He was reassigned to Colorado after that game.

Utah vs Tulsa This Season

It's the 2nd of 8 season meetings between the Mountain Division foes. These teams will meet 5 times at BOK Center and 3 times at Maverik Center. Utah went 6-4-1-1 in 12 games vs Tulsa last season.

Nov. 27, 2021 Utah 3 at Tulsa 1

Nov. 28, 2021 Utah at Tulsa 3:05 pm.

Dec. 8, 2021 Utah at Tulsa 6:05 pm

Dec. 9, 2021 Utah at Tulsa 6:05 pm.

Dec. 12, 2021 Utah at Tulsa 3:05 pm

Mar. 23, 2022 Tulsa at Utah 7:10 pm

Mar. 25, 2022 Tulsa at Utah 7:10 pm

Mar. 26, 2022 Tulsa at Utah 7:10 pm

November Recap

It's the 10th and final Grizzlies game in November. Utah is 6-3 in the month. Brandon Cutler leads Utah with 12 points in the month (6 goals, 6 assists, +8 rating). Cutler has a point in all 8 games he's played in for the month. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (5 goals, 5 assists) and Andrew Nielsen (3 goals, 7 assists) each has 10 points in November. D'Astous has a point in 8 of the 9 games in the Month. Mason Mannek has 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 9 November games. Peyton Jones has had a solid month of November, where he has a 4-1 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.60 Goals Against Average.

Sunday Fun Win Day

Utah is 12-2-0-1 in their last 15 Sunday games. Utah is 18-3-0-1 in the last 22 scenarios where they are playing their 3rd game in 3 days. The Grizzlies will play at Tulsa on Sunday, November 28th in the 2nd game of a weekend series at BOK Center. While it's not a 3 in 3 for Utah this weekend, it is a 3 in 3 for Tulsa, who lost at Wichita 3-1 on November 26th.

Last Week's Games

Friday, November 19, 2021 - Kansas City 5 Utah 2 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous and Quinn Ryan scored goals. Utah outshot KC 31 to 28. KC went 2 for 5 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 5. Hunter Miska saved 23 of 28. KC scored 4 unanswered 3rd period goals after Ryan scored 3:58 in to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

Saturday, November 20, 2021 - Kansas City 2 Utah 4 - Brandon Cutler had 1 goal and 3 assists. Mason Mannek 1 goal, 1 assist. Luke Martin scored a first period power play goal. Hunter Miska saved 26 of 28. Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 2 assists. Utah went 1 for 7 on the power play and a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill as well as a shorthanded goal by Cutler in the first period.

Sunday, November 21, 2021 - Kansas City 2 Utah 4 - Peyton Jones saved 32 of 34. Andrew Nielsen had 2 goals. Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored a first period goal to extend his point streak to 10. Joey Colatarci scored his first pro goal 8:45 into the second period. Utah went 2 for 3 on the power play and KC went 1 for 9.

This Week's Games

Saturday, November 27, 2021 - Utah 3 Tulsa 1 - Christian Simeone had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brian Bowen got the GWG 18:04 into the 2nd period. Peyton Jones saved 29 of 30. Utah outshot Tulsa 36 to 30.

Sunday, November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman in goals (10), points (18), shots on goal (49) and plus/minus (+13). The 10 goals for D'Astous ranks 3rd overall in the league. Brian Bowen and Brandon Cutler are tied for 3rd in shots on goal with 63. Cutler is tied for the lead with 2 shorthanded goals. Trent Miner, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leads the league with 2 shutouts. Luke Martin and D'Astous are tied for 3rd in the league in plus/minus at +13. Andrew Nielsen is tied for the lead with 16 minor penalties.

Different Hero Every Game

Brian Bowen scored the game winner 18:04 into the 2nd period. Bowen is the first player to score more than 1 GWG this season. In each of Utah's first 9 wins of the season there were 9 different players who scored the game winning goal.

Grizzlies Holding on to Leads

Utah is 7-0 when leading after 2 periods. Utah led 2-0 after 2 periods last night vs Tulsa and held on for a 3-1 win.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Bailey Conger, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis, Christian Simone.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 10-5

Home record: 5-2.

Road record: 5-3.

Win percentage: .667.

Streak: Won 3.

Standings Points: 20.

Last 10: 7-3.

Goals per game: 3.60 (4th) Goals for: 54

Goals against per game: 2.87 (12th) Goals Against: 43

Shots per game: 32.93 (5th) Utah has outshot opponents in 11 of their 15 games.

Shots against per game: 29.13 (10th)

Power Play: 9 for 51 - 17.6 % (15th)

Penalty Kill: 52 for 70- 74.3 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 219. 14.60 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5 (Tied for 3rd). Brandon Cutler has 2 shorthanded goals, including 1 on Nov. 20 vs KC.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0. - Utah is 1 of 3 teams who have not allowed a shorthanded goal.

Record When Scoring First: 6-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 6 2

Opposition 4 3

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (10)

Assists: Trey Bradley (10) - Bradley returns to Utah on Nov. 28 after spending 3 weeks in the AHL.

Points: D'Astous (18)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous/Luke Martin (+13)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (42)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (7)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (4)

Power Play Assists: Luke Martin/D'Astous/Brandon Cutler/Mason Mannek (3).

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen/Brandon Cutler (63) - Tied for 3rd in the league.

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (6 for 24). 25.0 %. - Minimum 24 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen (2).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Metcalf (.923).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.04)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 12 20 20 2 0 54 Utah Grizzlies 162 174 146 12 494

Opposition 13 12 18 0 0 43 Opposition 152 149 128 8 437

Next 5 Games

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Pride Night, AFCU Friday.

December 4, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Hispanic Heritage. Teddy Bear Toss. Mother Son Night.

December 6, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 8, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Brandon Cutler (2), Christian Simeone, Brian Bowen (1)

Assist Streaks: Bradley (5), Andrew Nielsen (3), Mason Mannek, Quinn Ryan, Nate Clurman (2) Simeone (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cutler (8) Bradley (5). Boucher, Nielsen (4), Mannek (3). Bowen, Ryan, Clurman (2).

Charle-Edouard D'Astous had a 10 game point streak come to an end on Nov. 27 at Tulsa.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

5: Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

4: Trey Bradley, Brian Bowen.

3: Brandon Cutler.

2: Matthew Boucher, Luke Martin, Andrew Nielsen, Mason Mannek.

1: Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Neil Robinson, Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger, Christian Simeone.

