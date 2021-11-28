Growlers Top the Railers 6-0

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their road winning streak to nine games in style with a 6-0 win over the Worcester Railers at DCU Center on Sunday afternoon.

Zach O'Brien opened the scoring seven minutes into the first period thanks to a great feed from Matteo Pietroniro. O'Brien would take a turn playing provider moments later as he found Orrin Centazzo on the power play to double the Growlers advantage - they took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

O'Brien picked up where he left off in the opening frame four minutes after the break as he added a second goal with Marcus Power picking up a second assist on the play. Newfoundland's leading scorer would complete the hat trick midway through the second, this time Tristan Pomerleau would provide the assist for O'Brien to make it 4-0.

Newfoundland's power play would provide a fifth goal seconds before the end of the second period as Power got in on the scoring to give the Growlers a 5-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Not settling for the hat trick, O'Brien would beat Colten Ellis - the Railers backup who suited for the closing 20 minutes - for his fourth of the afternoon to make it a 6-0 final in favour of the Growlers.

Evan Cormier stopped all 14 shots he faced in the Newfoundland net to earn the win and the shutout in the process.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien tied franchise records for goals (4) & points in a game (5) in the win over Worcester.

Evan Cormier picked up his first shutout as a Growler with the 14 save victory.

The Growlers special teams continue to thrive as their power play provided two goals on Sunday.

Three Stars

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. NFL - M. Power

3. NFL - E. Cormier

