Glads Battle Back to Earn Point in OT Thriller

November 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-5-2-0) fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (7-6-1-0) in overtime by a final of 4-3 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta trailed 3-0 late in the third period, but then the Glads scored three unanswered goals to force overtime. Andrew Cherniwchan scored the overtime-winner for South Carolina.

Josh Thrower and Nico Blachman dropped the gloves early in the first period after some built up tension. The battle ended with both individuals landing shots and both players receiving fighting majors.

The Stingrays took a 1-0 lead after Jade Miller batted the puck into the back of the net late in the first period (16:09).

South Carolina extended the lead to 2-0 after Lawton Courtnall netted one midway through the second period (10:40). Minutes later, the Stingrays took a 3-0 advantage following a goal from Justin Florek later in the second frame (13:27).

The Glads cut the deficit down to 3-1 late in the second after Josh Thrower flung a puck in the direction of goaltender Hunter Shepard that lead to a scramble in front of the net. Derek Nesbitt eventually collected the disk and forced it into the back of the net to get Atlanta on the board (17:19)

Atlanta cut it to a one-goal game midway through the third after Derek Nesbitt tapped the puck across the ice to Hugo Roy in the offensive zone. Roy took the puck in front of the net and fired it past Shepard to cut South Carolina's lead to 3-2 (8:24).

The Glads leveled the game at 3-3 on the power play when Derek Topatigh collected a loose rebound and pummeled the puck into the net (10:28).

Just 12 seconds into the overtime period, Cherniwchan maneuvered across the blue line and scored on a wrist shot to seal South Carolina's 4-3 win (0:12).

