ECHL Transactions - November 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 28, 2021:

Jacksonville:

Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled by Hartford

Newfoundland:

Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from reserve

Delete Cedrick Andree, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Matt Berry, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Julien Nantel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG

Add Logan Coomes, F activated from reserve

Delete Francesco Corona, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Luka Burzan, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Connor Graham, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)

