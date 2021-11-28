ECHL Transactions - November 29
November 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 28, 2021:
Jacksonville:
Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled by Hartford
Newfoundland:
Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from reserve
Delete Cedrick Andree, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Matt Berry, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Julien Nantel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/28)
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG
Add Logan Coomes, F activated from reserve
Delete Francesco Corona, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Ramsey, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Luka Burzan, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Connor Graham, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/20)
