Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Admirals: November 28, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (9-5-1-0) play the second of a three-in-three set with the Norfolk Admirals (7-6-0-1) this afternoon at 3 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are 2-1-1-0 against Norfolk after picking up a 4-3 shootout victory over the Admirals on Saturday night.

VYSTAR SOLAR BEARS SUNDAY: The first 100 VyStar Credit Union members who present their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once the 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still score BOGO tickets for the match. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more info.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears enter today's game riding a four-game winning streak and are 6-0-0-0 to begin the season on home ice.

Goaltender Zach Émond is expected to start today after picking up the win over Norfolk on Thursday, making 33 saves in a 3-1 victory. He has won his last three games with the Solar Bears dating back to Oct. 31 vs. Jacksonville.

The Solar Bears are 8-0-0-0 when scoring first.

Aaron Luchuk is expected to skate in his 88th consecutive game for the Solar Bears today, tying Johnny McInnis for the franchise ironman streak. McInnis appeared in 88 straight regular season contests with Orlando from March 19, 2015 through Oct. 29, 2016. Luchuk has 96 points (37g-59a) in 87 career games with the Solar Bears.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their four-game homestand with the Norfolk Admirals on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

