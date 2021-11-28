Grizzlies Edge Oilers in Hard-Fought Battle

TULSA, OK - The Oilers lost 3-1 to the top team in the Mountain Division on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

Both teams left the opening frame scoreless.

Christian Simeone opened the scoring 25 seconds after the midway mark of the game, hacking a loose puck under Daniel Mannella past the goal line. A trio of highlight reel saves by Peyton Jones kept Utah ahead long enough for Brian Bowen to put the Grizzlies up 2-0 at the 18:04 mark.

Alex Kromm cut the deficit in half, spinning a chance along the ice 8:32 into the final period. Eddie Matsushima grabbed the secondary assist on the goal, extending the forward's point streak to four games. Brandon Cutler closed the game out 3-1 in Utah's favor with an empty-net goal with 16 seconds remaining.

The Oilers close out the week with a 4:05 p.m. battle against Utah tomorrow, Nov. 28, at the BOK Center. The Oilers' annual Paint the Ice event will take place after the conclusion of the game, allowing fans to paint images and messages onto the ice to be displayed at next week's games.

