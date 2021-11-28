Americans Beat Idaho 4-2

Chad Costello of the Allen Americans (right) scores against the Idaho Steelheads

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night by a score of 4-2 at Idaho Central Arena in front of a sellout crowd of 5,182.

Chad Costello and Gavin Gould led the Americans charge with seven points between them. Costello had a goal and three helpers, while Gould had three assists.

"We played a complete game tonight," said Chad Costello. "We got the early jump on them and Marotte (Francis) made all the big saves to get us the win."

Idaho outshot Allen 27-24 for the game including an 11-7 advantage in the third period. The Americans went 2-for-6 on the power play. Kris Myllari had one of the two Allen power play goals and the game winner. Both Myllari's goals this season are game winners.

Spencer Asuchak, who entered Saturday's game on a nine-game point streak was held off the scoresheet.

The Americans next game will be on Sunday, December 5th against Rapid City. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

