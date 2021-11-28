Oilers Defeat Grizz 6-5 in OT

Tulsa, Oklahoma - Luke Martin and Brandon Cutler scored late 3rd period goals as the Utah Grizzlies overcame a 2 goal deficit and tie the game 5-5 with 25 seconds left in regulation. Tulsa Oilers forward Eddie Matsushima scored the game winner 41 seconds into the extra session as they defeated the Grizzlies 6-5 on a Sunday afternoon at BOK Center.

Tulsa led 2-0 after 1 period as Jack Doremus scored 5:04 in. Late in the first period Doremus delivered the pass to Logan Coomes with 4.9 seconds left as the Oilers outshot Utah 14 to 9 for the period and 32 to 29 in the game.

Both teams scored 3 goals in the second period. Utah's Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his 11th of the season 4:19 into the second period. D'Astous has a point in 11 of his last 12 games. Tulsa's Darren McCormick scored 6:14 into the second. 1:58 later Dylan Sadowy made it 4-1 Oilers. Gehrett Sargis got a pass from Quinn Ryan and scored from the left circle for Utah's 2nd goal of the night. A minute 10 later Doremus scored his 2nd of the game as Tulsa led 5-2. Utah goaltender Peyton Jones was removed in favor of Garrett Metcalf. Jones saved 20 of 25, while Metcalf saved 6 of 7 in relief. Utah's Mason Mannek scored from out in front to make it a 5-3 game after 2 periods. Mannek had 10 points in 10 games in November.

The Grizzlies got a power play 17:15 into the third period as Dylan Sadowy got a double minor for High-Sticking. Luke Martin scored with 2:17 left in regulation to make it a 5-4 game. With the Utah net empty and skating 6 on 4 Brandon Cutler tied the game with his 8th of the season with 25 seconds left in regulation. After Cutler scored Tulsa goaltender Daniel Mannella left the game with an injury. He saved 24 of 29. He was replaced by emergency back-up goalie Rob Mattison. Mattison gets credited with the victory. He didn't face any Utah shots in the 1 minute 6 seconds that he was on the ice.

Tulsa got the only shot in overtime as Matsushima went top shelf on Metcalf as Tulsa wins and their record goes to 7-5-0-1. It was the first overtime loss for Utah this season as their record goes to 10-5-1.

Utah ended the month of November with a 6-3-1 record. Brandon Cutler scored a point in all 9 November games he appeared in. Cutler scored 7 goals and 7 assists in the month.

Trey Bradley had 3 assists for Utah in his first game back after a 3 week stint in the AHL. Bradley leads Utah with 13 assists this season despite playing in only 9 of Utah's 16 games. Luka Burzan also returned to Utah after a 4 week stint in Colorado. Burzan had 3 shots on goal for Utah.

It was a good night for Luke Martin, who scored 1 goal and 2 assists. D'Astous and Cutler each had 1 goal and 1 assist. It was the 6th multiple point game for D'Astous, who leads all league defenseman with 20 points.

The Grizzlies host the Kalamazoo Wings for a big 3 game series at Maverik Center. Friday is the Grizzlies first ever Pride Night. Saturday the 4th is the Teddy Bear Toss and Hispanic Heritage night. It's also Mother Son Night. Monday the 6th is the first Monday home game of the season. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Eddie Matsushima (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, GWG 41 seconds into OT.

2. Jack Doremus (Tulsa) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 5 shots.

3. Darren McCormick (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3, 3 shots

