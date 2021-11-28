Steelheads Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Allen

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads (10-7-0) were marred by early scoring by the Allen Americans (5-7-3) in a 4-2 loss on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,182 fans, the sixth sellout of the season and the fifth-straight to close the homestand.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Americans pounced early with two goals within the first 10 minutes of the contest to scoot ahead 2-0 before the Steelheads found an answer. Defenseman Colby McAuley (PP, 13:08 1st) put home a slap shot from the left point on the team's first man-advantage to cut the lead in half, 2-1. Special teams continued to be a factor in the second period but for the opposing side with a pair of power play goals by the Americans for a 4-1 lead heading to the final period. Steelheads forward Will Merchant (SH, 10:16 3rd) added the first shorthanded goal of the season, but the team fell short in the 4-2 loss.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. ALN - Chad Costello (goal, 3 assists)

2. ALN - Gavin Gould (3 assists)

3. IDH - Will Merchant (shorthanded goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colby McAuley (D) - power play goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Colby McAuley: McAuley earned another power play goal, his second of the week and third in his last five games. He now shares the team lead in power play goals (3) and owns five goals overall on the year.

- Will Merchant: Merchant netted his first shorthanded goal since the 2018-19 season and fourth of his career while in the process reaching 150 points with the Steelheads in the ECHL era, the sixth player to reach that milestone.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Despite the loss, the Steelheads finished the six-game homestand with a 4-2-0 record and sit tied for first place in the Mountain Division. The Steelheads have performed well at home overall, winning six of nine games to start the season and earning weekend series wins for two-straight weeks with a pair of wins against the Adirondack Thunder and Allen Americans. The Steelheads still have six of their next eight games at home in December.

ATTENDANCE: 5,182 (6th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads head into their lone road weekend in December with a two-game weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:05 p.m. from Cable Dahmer Arena. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and FloHockey.

