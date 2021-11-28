Thunder Closes Holiday Weekend this Afternoon vs. Rapid City

Wichita Thunder forward Matteo Gennaro (center) vs. the Rapid City Rush

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, closes a five-game homestand this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

Last night, the Thunder won a high-scoring battle against the Rush, tallying three goals in the third period and winning 6-4. 13 different players recorded points. Jay Dickman, Brayden Watts, Matteo Gennaro and Peter Crinella each finished with a goal and an assist.

With the win, Wichita moves within three points of first place behind Utah and Idaho. Rapid City remains in fourth place with 14 points, three ahead of Tulsa, Kansas City and Allen, who all have 13 points.

Today is the last of three meetings between the Thunder and the Rush this week. Wichita has taken three out of a possible four points from Rapid City.

Evan Buitenhuis continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He has started every game so far this season for the Thunder. He pushed his goals-against down to 2.35. Buitenhuis is first in minutes played (843), tied for second in wins (8), first in saves (436) and fifth in save percentage (.930). He is one shy of the franchise record, which was set by Bobby Desjardins during the 1992-93 season.

Lukas Parik comes into the game with a record of 4-1-1-0 and a 2.30 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. He started Wednesday night's game against the Thunder, winning 2-1 in overtime.

Logan Nelson leads the Rush with 18 points. Stephen Baylis is second with 13. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 15 points. Matteo Gennaro is second with 14.

