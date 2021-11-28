Grasso's Hat Trick Helps Thunder Sink Mariners, 5-3

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder downed the Maine Mariners on Teddy Bear Toss Night at Cool Insuring Arena by the final score of 5-3. Patrick Grasso's first professional hat trick and Tyler Irvine's five-point performance helped the Thunder move to 6-7-1-0 on the season.

Adirondack's first shorthanded goal of the year sent the teddy bears flying onto the ice just 2:42 into the game. Following a roughing call that put the Thunder to the penalty kill, Tyler Irvine took advantage of a loose puck in the neutral zone. Irvine carried the puck into the Mariners' end and went top shelf on the backhand for his seventh goal of the season.

The Thunder solved Mariners' netminder Zach Bouthillier again at 10:58 of the first period after Nick Rivera kept the puck in the offensive zone and rolled it over to Irvine who fed Patrick Grasso. Grasso's head-fake fooled Bouthillier causing the Des Moines, IA native to slide the puck in five-hole for Grasso's sixth of the season.

Patrick Grasso struck again just 41 seconds into the second period, forcing the puck through Bouthillier for his second of the game. Tyler Irvine and Ivan Chukarov were awarded the helpers on the tally to make it 3-0. Following the goal, Jeremy Brodeur replaced Zach Bouthillier in net for Maine.

Adirondack went to the powerplay at 11:37 of the second period when Maine took their second too many men call of the game. Just seven seconds later, Ivan Chukarov cashed in for his second goal of the year. Irvine and Pete MacArthur earned the assists.

The Mariners tacked on three goals to make it 4-3 but Patrick Grasso put the icing on the cake with an empty-netter at 17:43 of the third to seal his first pro hat trick and help his team to victory. The goal was assisted by Irvine and Rivera.

Mareks Mitens made 37 saves on 40 shots to secure his fourth win of the season. Adirondack's powerplay finished the night 1-for-4 and the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

NEXT GAME: Adirondack heads to Worcester to face the Railers on Friday, December 3rd at 7:10pm.

