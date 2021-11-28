Glads Seek to Avenge Last Night's Finish

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-5-1-0) travel east to take on the South Carolina Stingrays (6-6-1-0) at the North Charleston Coliseum for the second of back-to-back matchups this weekend. Today's encounter ends a stretch of seven games in 10 days for Atlanta, while South Carolina is playing its third game in as many days.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators watched a late lead morph into a late deficit last night at Gas South Arena against the Stingrays. Derek Nesbitt scored shorthanded in the first period to put Atlanta up 1-0, but neither team scored again until the closing seconds of the third frame. Justin Florek tied the game for the Rays with 14 seconds remaining in regulation, and Carter Cowlthrorp netted the game-winner for South Carolina with just a second left in regulation.

Special Teams Roars to Life

The Gladiators' special teams exploded for three goals on Thursday against Greenville. Hugo Roy scored shorthanded in the first frame and then added a power-play goal in the second. Mike Pelech notched another power-play goal for Atlanta later in the second. Thursday's 4-3 win over the Swamp Rabbits marked the first time this season that the Glads scored multiple power-play goals. Roy's power-play marker was the first goal on the man-advantage for Atlanta in 18 attempts dating back to November 14th against Florida. Nesbitt's shorthanded tally last night was the fourth of the season for the Gladiators.

Kielly Joins Forward Group

ï»¿Kameron Kielly signed with Atlanta on Thursday and made his first Gladiators appearance the same day against Greenville. Atlanta traded for Kielly's ECHL rights earlier in the month after the second-year pro skated in two games with the Belleville Senators in the AHL.

ï»¿

--

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3:05 PM ET

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at South Carolina Stingrays

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

