Oilers Down Grizzlies in Overtime Thriller
November 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers won 6-5 over Utah in overtime at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon. Eddie Matsushima buried the game-winning goal, and emergency backup goalie Rob Mattison earned the win.
Jack Doremus broke the Oilers first-period scoring drought, pounding home his fourth goal of the season on a rebound created by Alex Gilmour 5:04 into the game. Doremus then entered the zone with pace, finding Logan Coomes on a two-on-one, who guided the feed past Peyton Jones with five seconds remaining in the period, giving the Oilers a two-goal lead.
Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his 11th goal of the season 4:19 into the middle frame, sneaking down to the front of the net before tapping home a feed from Luke Martin to cut the lead 2-1 in Tulsa's favor. Darren McCormick answered less than two minutes after, restoring the Oilers' two-goal lead by tapping home a rebound for his first goal as an Oiler, giving him a two-point night. At the 8:12 mark, Dylan Sadowy rifled home a dogged feed from Adam Pleskach to give the Oilers a 4-1 lead. Gehrett Sargis popped a snapshot from the left circle past Daniel Mannella, shrinking the lead to 4-2 13:08 into the second period. Doremus ripped his second goal of the night past Jones 1:10 later, chasing the affiliated goaltender from the net. Mason Mannek closed out the second period, scoring with 1:24 left to set the score 5-3 in Tulsa's favor heading into the third period.
Luke Martin tallied a power-play goal with 2:17 left in the game on a double-minor, bringing the game 5-4. Brandon Cutler tied the game with 24 seconds remaining on the same power play. Mannella was hurt on the play, forcing emergency backup goaltender Rob Mattison into the game.
Mike McKee sprung Matsushima with a two-line pass, allowing the speedy forward to get behind the defense before roofing a backhander off the crossbar to end the game 41 seconds into overtime. The goal gave Mattison the win, despite not facing a shot in the game.
The Oilers return back to the BOK Center for games against Rapid City on Thursday and Friday at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 will be Teddy Bear Toss Night, benefitting the Salvation Army. Oilers fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to the game to toss on the ice after the first Oilers' goal.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now!
