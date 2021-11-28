Game Notes: at Wichita

November 28, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #16 at Wichita

11/28/21 | INTRUST Bank Arena | 4:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: Logan Nelson had a goal and two assists and Alec Butcher scored a goal along with one assist but the Rapid City Rush were beaten by the Wichita Thunder, 6-4, Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

HITTING NEW HIGHS: Stephen Baylis scored in the third period of Saturday's loss in Wichita, giving him a new career-high with his team-leading eighth goal of the season. Baylis has hit that mark in only 15 games, surpassing his previous career-high of seven set if 43 games for the Rush last season. The third-year pro is tied for tenth in the league in goals. Max Coatta also scored on Saturday for his seventh goal of the year. Coatta has equaled his ECHL career-high of seven, set in the 2019-20 season over 42 games for the Idaho Steelheads.

OUT OF OFFICE: Rapid City is three games into an eight-game road trip that will take place in four cities over the span of 12 days. The Rush will make stops in Wichita, Kansas City, Tulsa and Allen before returning home. Sunday marks the third of three games against Wichita during the trip; the Rush opened it up on Wednesday with a 2-1 overtime win over the Thunder and fell, 6-4, on Saturday. Rapid City is 2-1-0-0 on the trip thus far and 3-3-1-0 on the road overall.

STREAKING: Tristan Thompson recorded an assist on Max Coatta's power play goal in the first period on Saturday, extending his point streak to six games. It is the longest point streak by a Rapid City skater this season. Thompson leads all Rush defensemen in points with nine on two goals and seven assists.

STRENGTH ON STRENGTH: Rapid City went 1-for-3 on the power play on Saturday night, raising its power play percentage to 26%, the third-best in the ECHL. The Rush power play has excelled during road games as they lead the league with a 42.1% mark on the power play away from home. Wichita has the league's second-best penalty kill at 88.1%. In Rapid City's OT win against the Thunder on Wednesday, it went 1-for-3 on the power play.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rapid City set a new season-high for shots in a period in the second period on Saturday with 20...Logan Nelson had three points on Saturday, his team-leading sixth multi-point game this season. Nelson leads the team with 18 points and is tied for eighth in the ECHL in scoring...Derek Perl had two assists on Saturday, his first two career points in the ECHL...Rapid City is now 0-5-1-0 during games played on Saturday...Alec Butcher put 10 shots on net on Saturday, the most by a Rush skater in a game this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush will continue their road trip on Tuesday night in Independence with a matchup against the Kansas City Mavericks. Puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

