Thunder Handcuff Royals on Law Enforcement Appreciation Night
February 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - Alex Sakellaropoulos turned away 33 shots, John Edwardh scored two goals to extend his point streak to 14 consecutive games and the Adirondack Thunder topped the Reading Royals in front of 5,178 fans at Cool Insuring Arena on Law Enforcement Appreciation Night Saturday evening.
Edwardh broke the 1-1 tie with a beautiful goal less than six minutes into the final period. James Henry entered the offensive zone and came to an abrupt halt along the right-wing boards. The Thunder captain found a streaking Edwardh who finished with a fantastic sweeping forehand-backhand-forehand move to give the Thunder the lead for good.
Peter MacArthur scored the game's opening goal just after the expiration of the first Adirondack power play. Jake Linhart started the play when he moved a D-to-D pass to Kelly Summers at the right point. MacArthur broke for the net on the backside and Summers' pass found him at the left faceoff dot. The alternate captain collected and fired a wrister for his ninth tally of the season and a 1-0 Adirondack lead.
Alex Roos knotted the score at one goal apiece with less than five minutes to play in the middle frame. Adam Schmidt won a puck battle in the corner, spun and centered a feed for Roos who one-timed it past Sakellaropoulos to tie the game.
Edwardh gave the Thunder the lead with his 4-on-4 goal early in the third period after a delayed penalty had been called. The rookie forward made it a multi-goal game when he potted into an empty net from the Thunder's defensive zone after Sakellaropoulos made a series of fantastic saves as Reading skated with the extra attacker.
Sakellaropoulos was a rock in net, making save after save to keep the Thunder lead alive. The Union College grad has now won 12 of his last 15 starts in net for Adirondack.
Edwardh's two points give him 50 total (22g-28a) on the season, which moved him into sole possession of first place on the Thunder and third-most for all rookie skaters in the ECHL.
The two squads head back to Reading to finish the home-and-home set tomorrow evening at Santander Arena. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
