Sorenson Nets Pair as Wings Top Mavericks

Independence, MO. - Tanner Sorenson scored twice in the third period to seal the deal for Kalamazoo as the K-Wings topped Kansas City 5-2 on Saturday night.

The Kalamazoo offense got on the board twice in the opening frame, taking a 2-0 lead into the intermission. Brandon Anselmini got the visitors on the board just over five minutes in, finding a loose puck in front and chipping it past Nick Schneider on his second attempt. Anselmini's third of the season broke the ice and put the K-Wings up 1-0. 12 minutes later the K-Wings struck again thanks to Chris Collins. The forward's shot from the far post snuck past Schneider, putting Kalamazoo up 2-0, and giving Collins his 21st goal of the season.

The K-Wing power play extended the lead to three just as the opening period got underway. Kyle Bushee's slap shot from the right point put the K-Wings up 3-0 just 1:33 into the period. Late in the second it was special teams again but this time it was the Mavericks breaking through and getting on the board. With a five-on-three Willie Raskob capitalized, bringing the home side within two. Just over a minute later the Mavericks cut into the lead again. Greg Betzold capitalized on a turnover in front of the net putting a puck into the top corner to pull the Mavericks within one goal late in the second.

Kalamazoo's offense got back in action early in the third period. Tanner Sorenson got a pair of goals and that was the offense that the K-Wings needed to secure the victory. Less than a minute into the period Sorenson notched his first of the night in highlight reel fashion. Sorenson, in front of the net, slid his stick between his legs before roofing the shot from tight quarters into the net, putting Kalamazoo up 4-2. Nearly five minutes later Sorenson capped off the scoring putting the K-Wings up by three once again at 5-2. As the final horn sounded the K-Wings topped the Mavericks 5-2, taking three of four points from the Mavericks on the season.

Jake Hildebrand stopped 21 of 23, claiming his 11th consecutive victory.

Kalamazoo returns to action on Wednesday night as the Toledo Walleye visit Wings Event Center.

