Swamp Rabbits Falter in Third in Solar Bears Win

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears scored three times in the third period, capitalized on the fatigue of penalty trouble and turned the tides. Orlando defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-3 on Saturday night at Amway Center.

While the Solar Bears did not strike on their seven power play opportunities, they slowly and surely wore down the Swamp Rabbits with repeated and extended time in the offensive zone. After the Swamp Rabbits outshot Orlando 13-12 in the first period, Orlando outshot Greenville 26-11 the rest of the way.

The Bears' lead was established in quick fashion. Jackson Playfair took one of three Otto Somppi assists on the night out in front of the goal and took a one-timer that gave them the lead for the third time that night. On the ensuing shift, 16 seconds later, Trevor Olson scored from a bad angle to extend Orlando's lead to 4-2 that quickly.

While Greenville would get a goal in response from Johno May, a power play tally on an exceptional slap pass from the left circle by Kamerin Nault at 7:08, just under a minute after Olson's goal, the Solar Bears re-established their two-goal lead 45 seconds later on a shot off the draw by Mike Monfredo.

Greenville responded from two deficits, and got outstanding goaltending from Garrett Bartus to keep things locked down. Even after Orlando took the lead 95 seconds into the game after a one-time blast by Playfair off of a faceoff, Thomas Ebbing pulled the game even on a Greenville faceoff win, and a shot from Chad Duchesne. The goal ended a 16-game goal drought for Ebbing.

Orlando took the lead in the second thanks to Zach Frye, but again, Greenville to the rescue. Brendan Harms on a scored shorthanded breakaway on a feed from Michael Pelech, and that ended a 10-game drought for him.

The penalty kill, while detrimental to the flow of the game, stood letter perfect at 7-for-7, including 5-for-5 in the second period alone.

Bartus ended the game with 33 saves. Ouellette stopped 21 Greenville bids.

The rematch with Orlando comes early, a 1:30 p.m. faceoff at Amway Center on Sunday, February 24. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on ECHL.TV.

