RELEASE -- Colton Point Assigned to Steelheads from Texas

February 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Colton Point has been assigned to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dalas Stars (NHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations announced Saturday.

Point, 20, has played seven games with AHL Texas this season, posting a 2-3-0 record with a 3.77 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage. The North Bay, Ont., native returns to the Steelheads after his third stint in the AHL beginning on February 7 with wins in three-straight decisions in Idaho. Over 10 games this season, Point owns a 5-1-1 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage. He was drafted 128th overall (5th Round) by Dallas in the 2016 NHL Draft

The Steelheads finish the homestand tonight at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are available by calling the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or going online to idahosteelheads.com.

Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.