Thunder Ends Indiana Swing with Loss at Indy

February 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Indianapolis, IN - For the second night in a row, Wichita fought back from a three-goal deficit and fell short on Saturday night in a 4-3 loss to Indy at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Jakob Stukel, Steven Iacobellis and Jason Salvaggio netted goals for the Thunder in the losing effort.

Wichita scored first for the fourth game in a row as Steven Iacobellis fired a wrist shot past Matt Tomkins at 5:36 of the first to make it 1-0. At 8:32, Josh Shalla came up the right wing and wired a shot past Dylan Wells to tie the game at one. Matt Iacopelli gave the Fuel their first lead of the contest at 9:08. Quentin Shore won a face-off and Iacopelli buried one near the bottom of the right circle to make it 2-1.

In the second, Iacopelli netted his second of the contest at 2:02 to increase the lead to 3-1. He came down the middle and let a shot go from the top of the circles that got past Wells. His night would be done and Ty Rimmer came on in relief for Wichita. At 7:23, Alex Brooks got to a loose puck near the side of the net after a shot missed off the end-glass and beat Rimmer to make it 4-1. Stukel cut the lead back to two with his 15th of the year at 14:26. As he was falling to his knees, he wristed a shot along the ice that got past Tomkins to make it 4-2.

Jason Salvaggio gave the Thunder some life in the third as he netted his first in a Thunder uniform and 11th of the season. He came in over the blue line and fired a shot past Tomkins to cut the lead to 4-3. Wichita was forced to kill a late penalty as Mark MacMillan was sent off for roughing. Rimmer was eventually pulled, but the Thunder couldn't get into the offensive zone with possession and the Fuel hung on for the victory.

Stukel extends his point-streak to five games. Ralph Cuddemi and Keoni Texeira both added two assists.

The Thunder returns home next Thursday night to host the Rapid City Rush starting at 7:05 p.m.

