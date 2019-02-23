Grizzlies Lose 4-2 at Allen

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies took a 2-0 lead in the first period but 4 unanswered goals by the Allen Americans, including 3 in the third period gave them a 4-2 victory on Saturday night at the Allen Events Center.

Utah took a 2-0 lead on first period goals by Turner Ottenbreit and Josh Dickinson. Utah outshot Allen 13 to 6 in the period.

Allen got on the board with 1:35 left in the second period as Dante Salituro scored his 13th goal of the season.

In the third period, the Americans killed 2 penalties where they were down 5 skaters to 3. The first was from 3:10 to 4:11 in the period and 7:11 to 8:27 into the frame. Utah finished the night 1 for 10 on the power play. Allen was 0 for 4 on the power play.

Gary Steffes scored his 2nd of the season 5:36 into the third. Allen took the lead as Spencer Asuchak scored his 16th of the season. Allen added an empty net goal from Zach Pochiro, who got his 28th of the year.

Kevin Carr stopped 26 of 29 shots, while Allen's CJ Motte was outstanding, stopping 36 of 38 Grizzlies shots.

Allen has won each of the first 2 games of the 3 game series. For the Grizzlies it's now a season long 4 game losing streak. The final game of the 3 game in 3 day trip is Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm mountain time. Utah has a record of 4-3 against Allen this season. The game can be heard on ESPN 700 and seen on ECHL.TV.

3 stars of the game.

1. Spencer Asuchak (Allen) - 1 goal.4 shots on goal.

2. Gary Steffes (Allen) - 1 goal. 4 shots on goal.

3. Dante Salituro (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist. +2.

Grizzlies notes: Turner Ottenbreit has 4 goals in his last 7 games. Josh Dickinson has had a good weekend. He has 2 goals and 3 assists in his last 3 games. Ryan Walters had 1 assist on Saturday night. Walters has 3 assists in the 2 games this weekend. Eric Freschi had 1 assist in the game. He has 2 goals and 2 assists in the 2 games at Allen. Attendance was 4987. Time of game was 2:37.

