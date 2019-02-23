Americans Win Opener against Utah in Wild Affair

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, won a wild game on Friday night, 7-5 over the Utah Grizzlies.

The Americans jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals from Dante Salituro (12), Riley Bourbonnais (16) and Alex Breton (13) It was Breton's fourth goal in his last two games. The Americans outshot Utah 19 t0 3 in the opening period.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a fast start in the second period, scoring two goals in 19 seconds. Utah would eventually even the score at three as Eric Freschi scored his first of the night. Allen would jump back on top with Riley Bourbonnais's second of the night, and Adam Miller's 14th.

The teams traded goals in the third period. Gary Steffes, his first of the season and Zach Pochiro with his team-leading 27th. The victory was the Americans second in a row and second straight win against Utah. The same two clubs play tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. Don't miss our Military game at 5:00 pm featuring the Army vs the Marines.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - R. Bourbonnais

2. ALN - A. Miller

3. UTA - E. Freschi

Americans Next Home Game:

Saturday, February 23rd vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

