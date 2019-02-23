Royals Stopped in Glens Falls, 3-1

February 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Glens Falls, NY - The Reading Royals received a second-period tying goal from Alex Roos, but John Edwardh scored a go-ahead goal at 5:49 of the third and tallied the empty-net insurance to secure a 3-1 win for the Adirondack Thunder Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena. The Royals out shot Adirondack, 34-30.

Branden Komm made 26 saves (2 GA) in defeat, bested by Alex Sakellaropoulos (33 saves, 1 GA).

The Thunder scored the opening goal in the first frame. Roos tied it with his 11th of the season in the second. The game was even at one entering the third.

The Royals conclude the home-and-home vs. Adirondack Sun., Feb. 24 at 4:00 p.m. with the annual Battle of the Badges for the FirstStates Cup. In the undercard game at 12:30 p.m., Reading's fire and police departments oppose Allentown's fire and police squads. One ticket earns fans access to both games to benefit the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund. Plus, check out a Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck Giveaway and a postgame skate, pres. by Body Zone.

Box Score

Peter McArthur scored the first period's only goal with 2:44 left in the first. He curled to the left circle and received a cross-ice, through-slot feed from Kelly Summers. The even-strength goal came three seconds after Reading killed off Adirondack's first power-play chance. Adirondack out shot Reading, 9-7, in the first.

Roos struck back in the second to tie it at one; with 4:23 to go, Adam Schmidt centered it to Roos from the right corner. Standing at the slot, Roos quickly snapped it through the five-hole. He is second on Reading with eight points (3g) this February.

Reading could not score in the third period despite 12 shots and limited Adirondack to ten. Edwardh broke the tie with a deke to the left post and delivery at 4-on-4 hockey with six minutes gone in the third, assisted by Henry.

The Royals were 0-for-3 on the man up and killed off all three Thunder chances.

Next Home Games

Sun., Feb. 24 at 4:00 p.m.: Faith and Family Night + Battle of the Badges with a Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck Giveaway vs. Adirondack

1) Pregame Battle of the Badges for the FirstStates Cup game (Allentown police and fire vs. Reading police and fire departments)

2) Royals will give away a Berks Schuylkill Oil Heat Puck.

3) Faith & Family Night

Fri., Mar. 15: Mental Health Awareness Night vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

Supporting mental health initiatives with the Royals

Sat., Mar. 16: St. Hat Trick's Day vs. Indy at 7:00 p.m.

1) Chance to win $10,000 if Royals player gets a hat trick

2) Ice Angels Dance Team card giveaway, pres. by Baja Beach Tanning Club

3) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Fri., Mar. 22: Community Night at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland

1) Celebrate the local groups and organizations that make Berks County special

2) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading

Group tickets start at $11 for all Royals home games.

In the Community: Royals "Bleed Purple," donate blood with Miller Keystone Blood Center Mar. 26

The Reading Royals have teamed up with the Miller Keystone Blood Center for the team's "Bleed Purple Blood Drive" event, which will happen Mar. 26 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Meet Royals players and mascot Slapshot. Sign up for a donation time slot at GiveaPint.org/Reading-Royals or by emailing community@royalshockey.com with contact information. Call 610-898-7253 with additional questions.

