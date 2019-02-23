Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Swamp Rabbits

February 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: WKMG-TV News 6 & ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTION: Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint - The Solar Bears will specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys for both games this weekend. Bid tonight on your Hockey Fights Cancer jersey at the game. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction will support the National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (27-19-4-0) face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (18-31-3-2) for the sixth meeting of their nine-game regular season series. The Solar Bears are currently 2-2-1-0 against the Swamp Rabbits this season, and most recently picked up a 4-2 win at Greenville on Feb. 1.

THOMPSON ENJOYING BREAKOUT MONTH: Tayler Thompson continues to pile up points for the Solar Bears. The forward is enjoying the best offensive stretch in his ECHL career, as he leads the team in the month of February with nine points (3g-6a) in nine games. He is also coming off of back-to-back three-point outings for Orlando - both are ECHL career-bests for Thompson.

SOMPPI PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF: Following his reassignment to Orlando earlier in the week, Otto Somppi delivered a two-point effort in his return to the lineup for the Solar Bears on Thursday night. The rookie forward has recorded at least a point in each of his three games with Orlando this season while assigned to the ECHL. The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect notably recorded his first pro goal on Dec. 9 vs. Greenville.

FRYE SHOWCASING OFFENSIVE SKILL: Defenseman Zach Frye enters tonight's game against Greenville with a three-game point streak (1g-4a). Frye also leads Orlando in the month of February with a +10 rating, which is currently best plus-minus rating among any Eastern Conference skater.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center again on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m. to conclude Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend, presented by XYMOPrint. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

