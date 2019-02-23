Allen Americans Game Capsule

OrthoTexas Military Appreciation Night

Army vs. Marines: 5:00 pm

Allen Americans (18-32-4-2; 42 points) vs. Utah Grizzlies (31-16-4-1; 67 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies are meeting for second of three games this weekend. Allen is 2-4-0 against Utah this year. Utah shutout the Americans in three of the six games between the two clubs this season, with Utah goalie Joe Cannata in net for all three. Don't miss a postgame skate with the players and Ice Angels TONIGHT following the game. The Americans Military Jerseys are up for bid right now on Livesourse. Auction ends next Tuesday at 9:00 pm CST.

Last Game against Utah:

Riley Bourbonnais had his best game in an Allen Americans sweater on Friday night scoring two goals and adding an assist. Both Adam Miller and Alex Breton each had a goal and a helper and Gary Steffes scored his first goal of the season, as the Americans beat the Utah Grizzlies 6-5. It was Allen's second straight win over the Utah.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro is tied for second in the league lead with 27 goals.

Riley Bourbonnais has scored in three straight games.

Dante Salituro is on a four-game point streak and has points in five of his last six games.

Rookie Alex Breton continued his goal scoring streak with his 13th of the season on Friday. He has four goals in his last two games.

Zach Pochiro is tied for the league lead with 12 power play goals.

CJ Motte returned to the Allen lineup on Friday, and won his 14th game of the season (14-13-4-2).

Utah Notables:

Caleb Herbert is seventh in the league in scoring with 55 points.

Caleb Herbert is riding an 8-game point streak

Kevin Davis and Cole Ully lead the team in plus/minus with a +13

Caleb Herbert is tied with Zach Pochiro for second in the league with 27 goals.

Caleb Herbert leads Utah with 28 assists.

Joe Cannata is 16th in the ECHL with a 2.78 GAA

Final Thoughts:

The Americans are in the middle of a seven-game homestand (2-2-0)

The Americans lead the league with 1,146 penalty minutes.

Allen is 8-14-1-0 on home ice this season, which is the fewest home wins in the league.

Utah is 13-7-3-1 on the road this season.

Allen is 11-5-4-1 when scoring the first goal of the game.

Allen is 16-22-4-2 against the Mountain Division.

Utah is 23-2-3-1 when scoring the first goal.

Americans Next Home Game:

Saturday, February 23rd vs. Utah Grizzlies

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

