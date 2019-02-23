Growlers Win in Brampton

After almost a week without a game, the Newfoundland Growlers showed no rust Saturday night as they won 4-3 during Pucks and Paws night in Brampton.

The Growlers fed off their barking canine supporters in the CAA Centre to conquer the first period with goals from Hudson Elynuik and Matt Bradley, Elynuik's coming shorthanded while Bradley scored on the powerplay.

Giorgio Estephan got a gift from Beast goalie Jake Paterson, Paterson mishandled the puck behind the net and placed it on Estephans stick for easy addition to his goal tally and a 3-0 lead for the Growlers.

Twenty seconds later the Beast got on the board after a floating puck found its way behind Michael Gartieg who got his 32ed start of the season, the puck came off the stick of Jordan Henry.

Both teams scored before the end of the second period. Marcus Power got his 17th of the season while Chris Martenet responded for the Beast with just one second left on the clock to end the period. The Growlers exited the second period up by 2 goals.

The Growlers 4-2 lead was preserved until halfway through the third period when Beast forward David Vallorani squeezed in a rebound behind a sprawling Michael Garteig.

Michael Garteig stood tall to end the third period to secure the 4-3 victory for the Growlers and captured his 19th win of the season.

Quick Hits

Brady Ferguson was reassigned from the Toronto Marlies prior to the game but did not make it in time to be in the lineup.

The Growlers now have points in seven straight games

The three stars were 3 - D. Vallorani (BRM), 2 - C. Martenet (BRM) and 1 - M. Bradley (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers road trip continues Sunday in Brampton as the Growlers take on the Beast once again, fans can tune in live via Mixlr with Chris Ballard by visiting mixlr.com/nlgrowers.

