ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Rapid City head coach Daniel Tetrault has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #710, Atlanta at Rapid City, on Feb. 22.

Tetrault was assessed a game misconduct under Rule #39.5 at 9:27 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Tetrault will miss Rapid City's games vs. Atlanta tonight (Feb. 23), at Wichita (Feb. 28) and at Allen (March 3).

