Martenet Has Two Points But Brampton Falls 4-3

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Chris Martenet had a goal and an assist but the Brampton Beast fell by a score of 4-3 against the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night.

The Brampton Beast took on the Newfoundland Growlers for the first of two straight games on the weekend. It was Pucks and Paws on Saturday, so the CAA Centre played host to a bevy of dogs all game long.

The Growlers got the scoring started in the first with a short-handed goal by Hudson Elynuik. The big forward got in behind the Beast defense and lifted a shot over the shoulder of Jake Paterson at 7:06.

Newfoundland would add another goal in the dying minutes of play. The Beast got in penalty trouble and Matt Bradley was able to find twine behind Paterson for the 2-0 lead at 19:42.

Brampton headed to their locker room down 2-0 after 20 minutes of play and trailed in shots by a count of 18-7.

The second period began with a gift from the Beast that allowed the Growlers to take a 3-1 lead. Paterson made a miscommunication that the Growler's Giorgio Estephan was able to bury into the open net at 1:09.

The Beast got one back with a high bounce shot courtesy of Jordan Henry. The big defenseman golfed a shot that found its way behind Michael Garteig at 1:27.

The Growlers fought back in the second and made it 4-1 at 15:37 with a goal from Marcus Power.

The Beast, undeterred by the score, continued to press late and were rewarded with another tally. This time is was Chris Martenet, who spun and fired a shot from the blueline that cut the lead to 4-2 with half a second left in the period.

The Beast would head to their dressing room down 4-2 after two and trailing in shots by a count of 25-15.

The third period saw just one goal and it came off the stick of the red-hot David Vallorani. The forward took the perfect centering pass from Anthony Beauregard and beat Garteig high at 12:19.

The Beats mounted a late comeback, but the Growlers were able to hold them in check for the rest of the contest. Brampton would drop a 4-3 decision in regulation to close out the first of two straight games this weekend.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Vallorani (BRA) 2) Martenet (BRA) 1) Bradley (NFL). The Beast finished the game zero-for-four on the man advantage. Newfoundland was one-for-five. The Beast and Growlers will face off once again tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

