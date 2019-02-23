ECHL Transactions - February 23

February 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 23, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Brampton:

Stefano Pezzetta, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Jacob Doty, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)

Atlanta:

Add Kevin Montgomery, D activated from Injured Reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG [2/22]

Idaho:

Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas

Delete Brady Norrish, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Eric Schurhamer, D added to active roster (traded from Manchester)

Add Zeb Knutson, F added to active roster (traded from Manchester)

Add Mathew Thompson, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Delete Zeb Knutson, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Eric Kattelus, D activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Delete Jared VanWormer, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Newfoundland:

Add Scott Pooley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve

Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on reserve

Delete Sam Jardine, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Dylan Quaile, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Harrington, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve

Delete Sam Wilbur, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Pat Megannety, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Derick Burton, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Mike Fazio, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve

Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Brown, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

