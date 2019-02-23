ECHL Transactions - February 23
February 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 23, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Brampton:
Stefano Pezzetta, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Jacob Doty, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Ranger, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)
Atlanta:
Add Kevin Montgomery, D activated from Injured Reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Josh Taylor, G released as EBUG [2/22]
Idaho:
Add Colton Point, G assigned from Texas by Dallas
Delete Brady Norrish, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Eric Schurhamer, D added to active roster (traded from Manchester)
Add Zeb Knutson, F added to active roster (traded from Manchester)
Add Mathew Thompson, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve
Delete Zeb Knutson, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Eric Kattelus, D activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Delete Jared VanWormer, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Newfoundland:
Add Scott Pooley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve
Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on reserve
Delete Sam Jardine, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Dylan Quaile, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Harrington, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve
Delete Sam Wilbur, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Pat Megannety, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Christian Horn, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Derick Burton, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Mike Fazio, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve
Add Jake Schultz, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Brown, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Jeff Taylor, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
