Mavericks Drop Saturday Night Game to Kalamazoo, 5-2

February 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks lost to the Kalamazoo Wings by a score of 5-2 Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks Defenseman Willie Raskob ended the night with a goal and assist, extending his points streak to four games and now has two goals and three assists during that stretch.

The Wings jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Brandon Anselmi 5:19 into the first period. Kyle Blaney was credited with the lone assist on the goal. Chris Collins doubled the Kalamazoo lead with 2:48 left in the period, getting an assist from Michael Neal on the goal. Kalamazoo ended the period outshooting KC, 10-6.

Kyle Bushee put the Wings up 3-0 with a power play goal 1:32 into the second period. Tanner Sorenson and Zach Saar assisted on the goal. The Mavericks would tighten the game up late in the second period, however. Willie Raskob broke the shutout at the 16:30 mark of the period. Joey Sides and David Dziurzynski assisted on the goal. Raskob found his way onto the scoresheet again, assisting on a goal from Greg Betzold just one minute, six seconds later. The Mavericks cut the deficit to 3-2 heading into the third period.

Kalamazoo put some distance between themselves and Kansas City early on in the third period. Getting two goals from Tanner Sorenson in the first six minutes of the period. Collins assisted on the first goal, while Brandon Lubin assisted on the second. The 5-2 score held as the final and the Mavericks were hit with their eighth home loss of the season.

The Mavericks now host the Idaho Steelheads for three games this coming Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. Friday night is Faith + Family Night. The Mavericks and Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph and Northeast Kansas will be donating 10 boxes of mac and cheese for each ticket sold through kcmavericks.com/catholic. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

