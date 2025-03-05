Thunder End Road Trip with 3-1 Loss to Royals

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Andre Ghantous (left) closes in on the Reading Royals

READING - The Adirondack Thunder ended a 14-day road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Reading Royals on Wednesday night in front of 1,851 at Santander Arena.

After no scoring in the first period, the Royals scored on their first shot of the second period as Matt Brown took a breakaway pass and beat goaltender Tyler Brennan for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Brown's 15th of the season with the assist from Jake Smith at the 6:15 mark and the Thunder trailed by one heading into the third.

Reading added to the lead in the third period as Matt Brown scored his second of the game on a wrist shot from the left circle. The goal was Brown's second of the night and 16th of the year, unassisted, and the Royals took a 2-0 lead at 5:48 of the third.

Andre Ghantous broke up the shutout bid in the third period with the net empty as he cleaned up a rebound in front of goaltender Vinnie Purpura. The goal was Ghantous'12th of the year with assists from Jackson van de Leest and Ryan Conroy with 2:49 left in the third, and the Thunder trailed 2-1.

Cam Cook added an empty-net goal for Reading in the Royals' 3-1 win.

The Thunder return home this Friday through Sunday, March 7, 8 and 9 against the Wheeling Nailers. Enjoy drink special on Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is Country Night with a Michelob Ultra / Thunder koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 21 and up. In addition, the Thunder will wear country-themed jerseys.;

