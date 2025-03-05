Connor MacEachern Names ECHL Rookie of the Month for February

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Idaho forward Connor MacEachern has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

MacEachern, 25, scored nine goals and added four assists for 13 points in 10 games during the month. He recorded at least one point in eight of 10 games and had at least one goal in seven contests in February. The 5-foot-10, 185lb forward notched four multi-point games during the month highlighted by a three-point (2G, 1A) game on Feb. 3 in a 7-0 win at Utah.

The Brooklin, ON native is currently tied for third among ECHL rookies with 23 goals and tied for seventh with 38 points having skated in 38 games this season. He has tallied 16 points (11G, 5A) in his last 16 games after missing the previous 13 games with an injury from Dec. 13-Jan. 11. Prior to his injury he was tied for the league lead among rookies with 22 points and 12 goals in 22 games.

Idaho begins a three-game road series tonight vs. Kansas City at 6:05 p.m. (MT).

