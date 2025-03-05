Bison Drop Midweek Matchup

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison lost their third straight game with a 4-3 regulation loss against the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

7:48 into the first period, Kyle Mayhew opened the scoring with his 10th tally of the season. Justin Taylor assisted on the Komets goal that would give them a 1-0 lead. The Bison responded at the 14:06 mark with Thomas Stewart cleaning up a rebound after a shot from Chongmin Lee. Katic recorded the secondary assist on Stewart's fifth goal of the season. The Bison would take the lead at 16:25 when Johnny Evans found Katic on the backdoor. Kohei Sato also assisted on Katic's ninth goal of the season to put the Bison up 2-1 at the end of the first.

The second period saw both teams add to their respective score. The Komets responded first at 7:26 as Zach Jordan evened the game at two. Noah Ganske and Kirill Tyutyayev assisted on Jordan's 13th goal of the season. With Jack Dugan committing a tripping infraction, the Bison were rewarded a powerplay at 12:56. Taking advantage of the penalty, Lee found the back of the net for this 11th tally of the year. Connor Lockhart and Jake Murray assisted on the goal to give the Bison a 3-2 lead to end the second frame.

With a penalty rolling over from the second period, the Komets wasted no time scoring on the powerplay to equalize the score 39 seconds into the third. Mayhew scored his second of the night, with assists from Jack Dugan and Tyutyayev even the game at three. The Komets would continue their applied pressure, taking the lead at the 14:39 mark with Dugan recording his second point on the night and 18th goal of the season on the unassisted tally. The Bison were unable to even the score despite pulling the goalie in the closing minutes.

Bison goaltender Yaniv Perets stopped 30 of 34 shots recording the loss. Brett Brochu recorded the win with 27 saves. The Komets outshot the Bison 34-30. Bloomington went 1-for-4 on the power play and the penalty kill went 1-for-2.

The Bison host the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday at 7 p.m. for Hockey is Everyone Night! The game will celebrate the sport's diversity with involvement from the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association and the Central Illinois Courage. It is also a 309 Night featuring $3 beers, hot dogs, and sodas, $0 popcorn and a $9 specialty t-shirt. Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.