Jake McLaughlin Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The ECHL announced today that Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Jake McLaughlin has been named the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February, leading the league with an impressive +13 rating over 12 games.

McLaughlin posted an even or better rating in 10 of those 12 contests, including tying the ECHL season-high with a +6 performance on February 26 against Utah and recording a +4 rating on February 21 against Allen.

The 28-year-old defenseman currently ranks second in the ECHL with a +36 rating this season while adding 13 assists in 44 games for the Mavericks. He also skated in one game for the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL earlier this season.

McLaughlin has been a key part of the Mavericks' blue line since joining the team during the 2022-23 season. He has served as an alternate captain for Kansas City in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns, providing leadership and stability on the back end.

Over his professional career, McLaughlin has appeared in 44 AHL games and 176 ECHL games, tallying 79 points (12 goals, 67 assists) at the ECHL level.

Before turning pro, the Hinsdale, Illinois, native played four seasons at UMass, where he appeared in 138 games and totaled 42 points (seven goals, 35 assists). He was an integral part of the 2019 UMass team that reached the NCAA Championship Game.

