Admirals Upend Everblades 4-1

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades look for a scoring opportunity against the Norfolk Admirals

ESTERO, Fla. - The Norfolk Admirals grabbed a 4-1 win over the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night.

Grant Hebert opened the scoring in the first period sneaking a backhander five hole through Will Cranley to open the scoring. Hebert's goal was his second of the season since returning to the ECHL from the United Kingdom.

Norfolk extended their lead with a power play goal in the second period on their second power play of the game. Blueliner Ben Zloty drifted his point shot home by Cranley to give the Admirals a multi-goal lead.

Florida pushed in the third, but Andrei Bakanov put his own rebound home for his first goal with the Admirals to make it 3-0 late in the frame. With the goalie pulled, Oliver Chau put a rebound into an open net for his 16th of the season, but Brady Fleurent deposited an empty netter less than a minute later to give the Admirals their three-goal lead right back to grab the win.

Florida outshot Norfolk 26-25 in the match. The teams square off again on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 to continue the series.

BLADES BITS

Brady Fleurent had a goal and three assists to tie the Orlando Solar Bears' Jaydon Dureau for the most points scored against the Everblades by one player in a single game this season.

Florida finished 0/3 on the power play and 2/3 on the penalty kill.

