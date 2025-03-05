Wichita Opens Road Trip with OT Loss at Toledo

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder goaltender Trevor Gorsuch vs. the Toledo Walleye

TOLEDO, OH - Wichita began a four-game road trip on Wednesday night, falling in overtime to Toledo, 2-1, at the Huntington Center.

Peter Bates tallied the lone Thunder goal in the losing effort. Trevor Gorsuch was outstanding, stopping 41 shots.

Carson Bantle opened the scoring with two minutes to go in the first. Wichita was close to killing off a Walleye power play, but Mitchell Lewandowski found Bantle at the top of the crease, and he tipped it in for his 21st of the season.

In the second, Bates tied the game at 9:50. Michal Stinil won a puck battle near the crease. He circled the net and found Bates near the blue paint to make it 1-1.

The Walleye outshot the Thunder, 25-8, in the final 40 minutes. Gorsuch made several key saves down the stretch, including one on Lewandowski from the slot and the game headed into overtime.

Ryan Finnegan was whistled for holding the stick at the tail end of regulation. The penalty carried over into the extra period.

Wichita killed off the power play despite giving up three shots on net. After a pass skipped out into the neutral zone, Nolan Moyle beat a Thunder defender to a loose puck. He carried it in and beat Gorsuch at 2:17 to end the contest.

Wichita has lost four games in a row that has been decided in the extra session. With the loss, the Thunder are 6-6 in games decided in overtime.

Bates notched his 16th of the year. Stinil collected his 40th assist of the season, giving him points in five-straight. Gorsuch started his seventh game in a row.

The Thunder continues their four-game road trip on Friday night with a visit to Cincinnati to take on the Cyclones.

