Grizzlies Sign Kulbis-Marino and Stark
March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Andrius Kulbis-Marino as well as forward Reed Stark.
Kulbis-Marino played this season at Long Island University, where he scored 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) and had a +6 rating in 34 games. He played at Sacred Heart University for three seasons from 2021-2024. Kulbis-Marino will wear number 6 for Utah.
Stark played at the University of Wisconsin Superior from 2021-2025, where he scored 31 goals and 25 assists in 86 games. Stark scored 14 goals, 9 assists and was a +14 in 25 games for Wisconsin Superior during the 2024-2025 season. Stark will wear number 29 for the Grizz.
The Grizzlies have seven home games remaining in the 2024-2025 season. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
*Remaining Grizzlies Home Games for the 2024-2025 Season*
March 7, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company.
March 9, 2025 - Tulsa at Utah. 3:10 pm. $12 tickets with AFCU card. Family four pack of tickets for $48.
March 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light Wednesday.
March 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Youth Sports Night.
March 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Retro Night presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union.
April 4, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Star Wars Night.
April 5, 2025 - Tahoe at Utah. 7:10 pm. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Les Schwab Tires.
