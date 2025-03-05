Wichita Starts Four-Game Road Trip Tonight at Toledo

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a four-game road trip tonight at 6:15 p.m. in Ohio at the Huntington Center against Toledo.

This is the only meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Walleye. All-time, Wichita is 0-7-0 against Toledo and 0-4-0 on the road against the Walleye. Tonight is the only meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Walleye.

Tonight is the start of a four-game road trip in five days in three different cities. Wichita heads to Cincinnati on Friday and then will finish the road swing on Saturday and Sunday against Indy.

Toledo is coming off a 3-2 overtime win last Saturday night at home against Cincinnati. The Thunder fell in overtime at home to the Mavericks, 5-4.

The Walleye leads the Central Division with 76 points. Wichita is in fourth in the Mountain Division with 66 points. Wichita is playing its first opponent in its last 16 games that is not in the Mountain Division.

Wichita has struggled this year against the Central Division. In six games against the Central, the Thunder are 1-4-0-1. Wichita's last contest against a team from the Central came on January 12 in a 3-0 loss to Fort Wayne. Toledo is 1-1-1-0 against teams from the Mountain.

Tonight's game features the top three scorers in the league. Brandon Hawkins leads the ECHL with 72 points. Michal Stinil is second with 61. Jay Dickman rounds out the top three with 60 points.

THUNDERBOLTS...Nolan Burke has points in five of his last six games...Nolan Kneen has helpers and back-to-back games...Peter Bates is tied for first with 41 assists...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.87)...Wichita is 20-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 15-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 10-6-5-1 in one-goal games...

WALLEYE NOTES - Brandon Hawkins leads the league in points (72), tied for first in goals (32) and tied for third in assists with 40...Jan Bednar is tied for third in wins (20) and third in minutes played (1,948)...Jalen Smereck is seventh in scoring for defenseman (38)...

Join us tonight for a watch party at Twin Peaks West Wichita as the Thunder takes on the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop is at 6:15 p.m. Get free chips and queso from Twin Peaks tonight.

