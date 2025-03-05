Admirals Return Home and Knock off Reigning Champs

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals returned to Norfolk Scope to face the three-time Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades in the first of three matchups on the week. The Admirals took an early lead and maintained it throughout the game, ultimately securing a decisive 4-1 victory over the Everblades.

Thomas Milic returned in goal for his sixth appearance and had another shining performance, registering 25 saves on 26 shots faced.

In the first period, the physicality exhibited by the Admirals was evident as they demonstrated a more effective forecheck throughout the opening minutes. Milic performed exceptionally well during the first twenty minutes, successfully containing the Everblades' offensive efforts. It was not until seven minutes remained in the period that Grant Hebert executed a breakaway opportunity, scoring with a five-hole shot, providing Norfolk with a 1-0 advantage.

Despite the Everblades outshooting the Admirals during this period, the solitary goal ultimately distinguished the teams as the Admirals led 1-0 after the first period.

The second period maintained a comparable level of intensity on the ice as observed in the first. After successfully killing a penalty incurred during an Everblades power play, the Admirals transitioned to a man-advantage situation. Shortly thereafter, Ben Zloty delivered an impressive shot from the point, finding the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season, marking his first appearance on the ice for Norfolk in six games.

Milic continued to perform at an elevated level, facilitating the Admirals' rhythm and contributing to their defensive success against Florida's offensive efforts. After the second period, the Admirals maintained their 2-0 lead.

The Everblades increased their offensive pressure in the third period, gaining better control of the forecheck. Fortunately, the Admirals continued to stifle Florida in the neutral zone, and the score remained unchanged. Norfolk successfully managed another penalty kill in the latter part of the period, maintaining their lead.

With just three minutes left to play, Norfolk delivered a decisive blow when Andrei Bakanov scored his 10th goal of the season and his first as an Admiral. Shortly after, the Everblades broke the shutout with a goal from Oliver Chau, who capitalized on a rebound. Brady Fleurent capped off the evening with an empty-net goal, extending the Admirals' lead to 4-1, which would be the final score.

Norfolk is now tied for second place in the ECHL North Division with 68 points.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Fleurent (1 goal, 3 assists, +3)

2. NOR - T. Milic (25 saves off 26 shots faced)

3. NOR - G. Hebert (1 goal, 1 assist, +3)

What's Next

Norfolk and Florida will compete once again on Friday at 7:05 p.m. inside the Scope for Friday Night Hockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.