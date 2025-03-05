Komets Beat Bloomington 4-3
March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets played a morning game on Wednesday in Bloomington and defeated the Bison 4-3.
Kyle Mayhew started the scoring in the first period with his 10th goal at 7:48, with an assist credited to Justin Taylor. The Bison got even when Thomas Stewart scored at 14:06, which was followed by a Danny Katic score at 16:25 to give Bloomington a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
The Komets struck first in the second period as Zach Jordon scored his first goal as a Komet at 7:26 to tie the game, but the Bison grabbed the lead back with a goal at 13:19 to make it 3-2 after two periods.
In the third period, Mayhew netted his second of the contest on a power play at :39 to tie the match. With time winding down, Jack Dugan took advantage of a Bloomington turnover and scored his 18th of the season for the eventual game-winning goal at 14:39 Brett Brochu made 27 saves for the win.
