Komets Beat Bloomington 4-3

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets played a morning game on Wednesday in Bloomington and defeated the Bison 4-3.

Kyle Mayhew started the scoring in the first period with his 10th goal at 7:48, with an assist credited to Justin Taylor. The Bison got even when Thomas Stewart scored at 14:06, which was followed by a Danny Katic score at 16:25 to give Bloomington a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The Komets struck first in the second period as Zach Jordon scored his first goal as a Komet at 7:26 to tie the game, but the Bison grabbed the lead back with a goal at 13:19 to make it 3-2 after two periods.

In the third period, Mayhew netted his second of the contest on a power play at :39 to tie the match. With time winding down, Jack Dugan took advantage of a Bloomington turnover and scored his 18th of the season for the eventual game-winning goal at 14:39 Brett Brochu made 27 saves for the win.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.