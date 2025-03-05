Kansas City's McLaughlin Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks' defenseman Jake McLaughlin is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for February after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.
McLaughlin posted an even or better rating in 10 of his 12 games in February, including tying the ECHL season-high with a +6 on Feb. 26 against Utah, and posting a +4 on Feb. 21 against Allen.
Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, McLaughlin is second in the ECHL with a +36 rating, while adding 13 assists in 44 games with the Mavericks this season while also skating in one game for the Firebirds.
A native of Hinsdale, Illinois, McLaughlin has totaled 79 points (12g-67a) in 176 career ECHL games with Kansas City and Florida while adding six points (2g-4a) in 44 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, Milwaukee and Henderson.
Prior to turning pro, McLaughlin tallied 42 points (10g-32a) in 138 career games at UMass-Amherst and 18 points (6g-12a) in 120 career games in the United States Hockey League with Fargo and Sioux City.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Jake McLaughlin with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Mavericks' home game.
Runner-Up: Connor Moore, South Carolina (+12).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Darian Skeoch (+7); Allen - Harrison Blaisdell, Kamerin Nault and Quinn Warmuth (0); Atlanta - Jackson Pierson (+6); Bloomington - Chongmin Lee (+2); Cincinnati - Josh Burnside (+6); Florida - Riese Zmolek (+7); Fort Wayne - Noah Ganske (+9); Greenville - Parker Berge (+11); Idaho - Trevor Zins (+7); Indy - Nathan Burke (0); Iowa - Yuki Miura (+8); Jacksonville - Davis Koch (+5); Kalamazoo - Luke Morgan and Drake Pilon (+8); Maine - Matt Allen (+2); Norfolk - Filip Fornåå Svensson (+6); Orlando - Spencer Kersten and Ryan Verrier (+5); Rapid City - Ryan Wagner (+10); Reading - Shane Sellar (+6); Savannah - Dennis Cesana (+4); Tahoe - Jake Johnson (+6); Toledo - Matt Anderson (+5); Trois-Rivières - Logan Nijhoff (+4); Tulsa - Duggie Lagrone (+6); Utah - Cole Gallant (+6); Wheeling - Louie Roehl (+5); Wichita - Nico Somerville (+10) and Worcester - Griffin Luce and Connor Welsh (+4).
