Brown Scores Twice, Royals Extend Point Streak to Seven with Roll over Thunder, 3-1

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (24-22-8-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder (18-33-3-1), 3-1, at Santander Arena on Wednesday, March 5th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (10-4-3-0) earned the win in goal with 36 saves on 37 shots faced while Adirondack's goaltender Tyler Brennan (8-16-3-0) suffered the loss in goal with 18 saves on 20 shots faced.

After a scoreless first period, Matt Brown (15) put Reading up 6:15 into the middle frame, 1-0. Brown (16) extended Reading's lead, 2-0, with his second goal 5:48 into the third period, earning his second multi-goal game of the season and fourth of his professional career.

Andre Ghantous (12) cut the deficit in half for Adirondack at 17:11 in a come-from-behind effort that fell short after Cam Cook (5) sealed the Reading win with an empty net goal at 19:47.

With the win, Reading improved their point streak to seven games (6-0-1-0).

The Royals go on the road for two games against Maine on Friday, March 7th at 7:15 PM and Saturday, March 8th at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals return home for a two-game series against Trois-Rivieres on Friday, March 14th and Saturday, March 15th at 7:00 PM. The series opens a five-game home stand that continues with three games against Norfolk on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 22nd at 7:00 PM before concluding on Sunday March 23rd at 3:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.