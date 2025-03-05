Mavericks Sign Goaltender Alex Aslanidis
March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed goaltender Alex Aslanidis, adding size and experience to their crease ahead of the upcoming season.
Aslanidis, 24, joins the Mavericks after a collegiate career split between Western Michigan University, American International College, and Lindenwood University. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound netminder played 39 career NCAA games, posting a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) and a .895 save percentage, including a standout 2022-23 season at AIC, where he recorded a 2.14 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 15 games.
Before his time in the NCAA, the Moorestown, New Jersey native developed in junior hockey with the Minnesota Magicians (NAHL) and Navan Grads (CCHL), where he established himself as a reliable presence in net.
