Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton, Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show Returns to Kia Center

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today Olympic Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton and his charity figure skating program, "Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer" will be performing following next Sunday afternoon's Hockey Fights Cancer game between the Solar Bears and the Savannah Ghost Pirates on March 16. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. with the ice show to begin shortly after the conclusion of the hockey game.

Appearing in the program along with CARES Founder and Cancer survivor Scott Hamilton, will be Team USA Member, Starr Andrews. Joining the stars will be figure skaters from the Central Florida area adding some local flare to what is sure to be a dazzling show!

Fans sticking around after the game for the Sk8 to Elimin8 Ice Show will be asked to relocate to general seating in sections 113-116.

Your ticket to the Hockey Fights Cancer Game between the Solar Bears and Savannah Ghost Pirates on Sunday, March 16 gives you admission to the Sk8 to Elmin8 Ice Show following the game. No additional purchase is required.

