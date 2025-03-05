Idaho's MacEachern Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

March 5, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Idaho Steelheads' forward Connor MacEachern has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

MacEachern scored nine goals and added four assists for 13 points in 10 games during the month.

The 25-year-old recorded at least one point in eight of his 10 games, and had at least one goal in seven contests in February. He had four multiple-point games, highlighted by three points (2g-1a) on Feb. 3 at Utah.

A native of Brooklin, Ontario, MacEachern is tied for third among ECHL rookies with 23 goals and is tied for seventh among first-year players with 38 points in 38 games for the Steelheads.

MacEachern has tallied 45 points (25g-20a) in 53 career ECHL games with Idaho and Wichita while adding one assist in nine career games with San Jose of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, MacEachern totaled 77 points (31g-46a) in 130 career collegiate games at Penn State University and 56 points (26g-30a) in 62 games with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.

