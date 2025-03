ECHL Transactions - March 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 5, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve

delete Sean Gulka, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Trevor LeDonne, D signed amateur tryout

delete Trevor LeDonne, D placed on reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Anson Thornton, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Carter Berger, D assigned by Hartford

delete Patrick Bajkov, F placed on reserve

delete Marko Jakovljevic, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Providence

Florida:

add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

add Kade Landry, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Doherty, D placed on reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Connor MacEachern, F activated from reserve

delete Brendan Hoffman, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Peter Tischke, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Chase Lang, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

delete Dante Fantauzzi, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Marcus Crawford, D activated from reserve

add Jackson Berezowski, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve

delete Max Andreev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Ben Zloty, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Pavlo Padakin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add German Yavash, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jaden Shields, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Justin Young, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

delete Emile Chouinard, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Connor Gregga, F signed contract

add Dilan Savenkov, D acquired from Utah 3/3

delete Connor Lovie, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Connor Gregga, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add C.J. Hayes, F activated from reserve

delete Dalton Messina, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Utah:

add Reed Stark, F signed contract

add Andrius Kulbis-Marino, D signed contract

delete Andrius Kulbis-Marino, D placed on reserve

delete Vincent Duplessis, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kade Jensen, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Isaac Belliveau, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

delete Brandon Tabakin, D suspended by Wheeling

Wichita:

add Artem Guryev, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Artem Guryev, F placed on reserve

delete Luke Grainger, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Matt Ustaski, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tanner Schachle, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve

